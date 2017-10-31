William L. Johnson (Papa Bill), 93, passed away Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the VA Hospital in Murfreesboro.

Papa Bill served in WWII, retired from Lockheed Aircraft, served as chairman of the Bledsoe County School Board, and was a member of West End Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Myers Johnson; and his second wife, Billie Ruth Johnson; his parents, Arthur and Vada Holland Johnson; brothers, Millard, John M. and Raymond Johnson; sisters, Lettie and Kathleen Johnson.

He is survived by his five children, Jerry and Dionna Johnson of Pikeville, Mike and Betty Johnson of Murfreesboro, Linda and Gene Thomason of Dallas, Georgia, William L. (Billy) Johnson of Sarasota, Florida and Jeff and Penny Johnson of Maryville; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sister-in-law, Ruth Johnson of Pikeville; special caregivers, Rich Zollman, Athena Logan and Dana Cook; several nieces, nephews, stepchildren and their families.

Funeral services were held Friday in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronny Colvard and Bro. Danny Lee officiating. Burial was in Pikeville Cemetery.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.