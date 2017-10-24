Robert Monroe Narramore, II

Robert Narramore, II, 44, of Crossville, died Friday, October 20, 2017.

He was a member of the Church of Christ, loved hunting, fishing and his family. Robert worked at Taft for 12 years until it closed. Robert was a 1991 graduate of Auburndale, Florida Senior High School.

Preceding him in death were his father, Robert Lebrawn Narramore; mother Joyce Ann Luke Greeley; grandparents, Hershel and Elizabeth Reece Narramore.

Survivors include his wife, Carol L. Austin Narramore; step-mother, Leonda Melton Narramore; sons, Hayden Narramore of Crossville, Chad Davis of Crossville; sisters, Kristy (Jason) Owens of Pikeville, Doris “Sis” Twigg, Joyce “Teany” (Dave) Peraza; step-sister, Marina (Matt) Standland; brothers, Dustin Houghton, Greg Adamson, Clifford “Butch” Narramore; step-brother, Carey (Alyssa) Bussell; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends with a special friend being Danny Jones.

The family will be celebrating the life of Robert at his home on Thursday, October 26, from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.