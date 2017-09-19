Claude Lewis Knight, 85, of Gardendale, Alabama, died Monday, September 11, 2017.

He was born on October 10, 1931 in Pikeville. Claude attended Gardendale First Baptist Church, and worked with the Shriners for over 50 years.

Preceding Claude in death were his parents, Syd and Catherine Knight; brother, Howard Knight; sister, Evelyn Phillips.

Survivors include his children, Sherry (Mike) Maxwell, Debbie Holliyan and Matthew Knight, all of Gardendale; four grandchildren, Nicholas Hayes, Tiffany (Brent) Reno, Christopher Maxwell, and Savannah Holliyan; great-grandson, Colton Reno; several nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14, at Pikeville City Cemetery where there is a view of his favorite thing—the mountains of Tennessee. Bro. Stephen Conn officiated.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.