James Neal, age 84, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Friday, September 8, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Ruth Neal; parents, General and Mary Neal; brothers, Ronald, Robert and Ray Neal; and sisters, Marie Brown and Wanda Wright.

He is survived by his wife, Noni Neal; daughter, Barbara Ruth Hindman of Dayton; sons, James Earl (Mildred) Neal of Dayton, Douglas Wayne (Christine) Neal of Graysville, Garry Lee (Anne) Neal of Graysville, Barry Lynn (Dena Marie) Neal of Spencer; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Price of Dunlap; brothers, Raymond Neal of Chattanooga, Billy Joe Neal of Pikeville, and Jerry Neal of Sewanee; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Brayton Cemetery with Bro. Dennis McCarge officiating. Burial was in Brayton Cemetery.

The arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.