Rachel J. Watson, 79, of Pikeville, died Monday, August 21, 2017.

She was a member of the Church of Christ at Pikeville. She was a member of The Sunshine Ladies Club in Van Buren County. She was retired from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Watson; her parents, James Thomas and Irene Walling; brothers, Billy and Henry Earl Walling and; sister, Mattie Guy.

She is survived by her children, Janice (David) Mercer of Pikeville, Charles (Roxy) Watson of Van Buren County, Mary Jane Watson and Clayton Watson of Pikeville; grandchildren, Chris (Helaine) Mercer, Carrie Mercer (David) Samons, Tiffany Watson (Jimmy) Patmor, Bryan Watson, Casey Troglin, Jason (Ashley) Troglin, Matthew (Jamie) Watson and Cody Watson; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tommy Walling of Bone Cave, Johnny Walling of Spencer, and Eddie (Gloria) Walling of McMinnville; sisters, Mary Bell Flatt of Spencer, Betty J. Hopkins of McMinnville, Beatrice (Willie) Hopkins of Viola, Anna Mae (Donnie) Frizell of Morrison, Lorene Watson of Pikeville, Patty Myers of McMinnville, Brenda Walling of McMinnville, Yvonna Rutledge of Morrison and Liz Walling of Smithville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Minister T.A. Smith officiating. Burial was Walling Cemetery.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.