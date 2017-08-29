James “Jim” Hall, 66 ,of Pikeville, died Thursday, August 24, 2017. He was born to Cam and Virginia Wear Hall of Loudon, who preceded him in death.

Jim, being a Christian, loved the Lord, and worshiped with the Church of Christ at Mt. Della. He served the public of Fall Creek Falls for 42 years with the Tennessee State Park System and was a member of the Van Buren County E911 Board.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary Frances George Hall; son, Kris (Carmen) Hall, Maryville; grandson, Baylor Hall; brother, Thomas Hall, Murfreesboro; numerous family and friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27 with Bro. Bobby Collier, R. C. Christian, and Shane Petty officiating. Burial followed in Walling Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.