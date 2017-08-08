O. Jean Kendzierski

O. (Olive) Jean Kendzierski, 92, of Pikeville was called home to be with our God on July 29, 2017 at Hospice, Cumberland House, in Crossville.

She had resided in Pikeville since 1993. Born March 29, 1925, in Bath, New York, she is of the Baptist faith and Freewill Baptist and was a member of Plainview Freewill Baptist Church of Van Buren County.

She loved bowling, Bingo, traveling, and most of all those – her nine children who were a constant need. She will be dearly missed by her friend and daughter Faith of Pikeville where they shared a home for the last 18 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. V. Kendzierski; sons, Robert Wood, Russ Frazier and Lynn R. Wood; daughters, Dee Heath and Claudia Wood-Goodman.

She is survived by her sons, Ken Frazer of Connecticut and Bernie Wood of Upstate, New York; daughters, Irene Smith of Cameron, New York, Faith (James) Roame of Pikeville. She will be treasured by several grandchildren and step-kids.. She has over 50 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and unknown amount of great-great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of services, there will a benefit/memorial sale at a later date in August by her daughter, Faith.

Her remains will be laid to rest with three of her children at her homestead in Pikeville.