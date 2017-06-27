Ellen Johnson, 90, of McMinnville, formerly of Pikeville, died Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at NHC of McMinnville.

She was a member of the Locust Street Church of God in McMinnville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Johnson; sister, Hettie Mae Ritcherson; and brothers, Henry Myers, J.C. Medley and Johnny Medley.

She is survived by her daughter, Emma Bickford of Pikeville; son, Marvin (Kathy) Johnson of Viola; three grandchildren, Christopher Bickford, Shannon Johnson and Beth Eller; three great-grandchildren, Elias and Sadie Bickford, and Luke Eller; brother, Clyde Medley of Shelton, Washington; several nieces and nephews; and two sister-in-laws, Ellen Wooden and Ruby Hulsebos.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Rainey-Dill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.