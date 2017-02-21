Jonah Ryan Denney, 23, of Pikeville, died February 17, 2017.

He was a 2011 graduate of Bledsoe County High School. He has left behind many family and friends who loved him and will always cherish their time together with him.

He is survived by his parents, Steve and Trish Denney; brothers, David (Hannah) Denney of Lakesite, Jacob (Pam) Denney of Pikeville, and Isaac (Michaela) Denney of Hixson; grandparents, Jim and Foye Denney and Laverne and Otella Simmons, all of Pikeville; nieces, Maddie, Hayleigh, Emi Lou and Tenley; nephews, Dave and Zachary; uncles, Terry (Gail) Denney and Dalynn (Jeneane) Simmons; aunt, Marcene (Tommy) Yeargan; and cousins, Jessica Coleman, Elizabeth (Brian) Turner, Gabriel (Rachel) Simmons and Cassie (Jamie) Kimbrell.

Funeral services were held Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The burial was in Denney Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.