Elton Leroy Ferguson ‘Fergie’ went home to be with the Lord at the age of 83, after a brief but valiant struggle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, peacefully at his home in Cocoa, Florida, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 3, 1934 in Pikeville, Tennessee where he resided for 23 years before moving to Florida.

He served in the Korean Conflict as a jet aircraft mechanic in the Air Force. He was stationed in Iceland for a large portion of his enlistment.

He spent a short amount of time as a taxi cab driver, and 25 years as a carpenter, before starting his own land clearing business that he operated for 20 years. He retired to enjoy fishing, air boating, tinkering with motors, hobby woodworking, and spending time with his grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Harmon Ferguson and Armina Loutella Angel, and Marquis Gratten Blackburn and Rachael Idabell Stone; his parents, Thomas Franklin Ferguson and Penelope Grace Blackburn; an infant brother Robert Clyde; sisters June Christine and Glenna Grace Ferguson, Marilyn Joyce Ferguson Saddler, and Anna Blanche Ferguson Pruitt Frady; and grandson- in-law, Ronald Sommer.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years, Barbara Sue Freeman, two beloved sisters, Willa Ferguson Mooneyham, and Elinor Ferguson Saddler Worley Dorsey, both of Tucson, Arizona; two cherished daughters, Karen (Dennis) Wiedmann, and Linda (George) Armet, both of Cocoa, Florida; four cherished grandchildren, Dr. George (Michelle) Armet, Jr. of Tallahassee, Florida, Rachael Sommer of Richmond Indiana, Dennis (Courtney) Wiedmann, Jr., and Melissa Wiedmann, both of Morriston, Florida; and much loved ‘daughter’ Betty Thompson Rigsby; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and ‘adopted’ grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

He will be laid to rest at Blackburn Cemetery in Pikeville.

Arrangements were by Funeral Solutions.