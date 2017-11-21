John E. Settles passed peacefully from this life on November 18, 2017. He had remained in his home, attended by family. John was a member of Faith Baptist Church, and retired from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex after 20 years. He enjoyed reading and leisurely country rides with his wife, Shirley Settles, and spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 59 years, Shirley J. Settles and his granddaughter, Bri-Anne J. Simpson.

Surviving John are his daughter, Robyn (Mackey) Dunn; granddaughter, Kimm (Dustin) Brown; and great-granddaughter, Emory Brown, all of Pikeville; his daughter, Tammy (Kelly) Mathes; granddaughter, Grace Mathes; and great-grandson, Gavin Williams, of Crossville. Further surviving John are his son, Mark Settles of Pikeville; granddaughter, Amanda (Larry) Metante; great-grandson, Larry Metante; and great-granddaughter, Aurora Metante, all of Michigan; and grandson, Sean Schultz, of Michigan.