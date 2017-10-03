Josephine D. “Jo” Hoover, 91, passed away on September 28, 2017 at Hospice of Chattanooga Facility in Dayton.

Jo was a longtime resident of Rhea County and a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evensville. She was a swimming instructor, a Pathfinder director for SDA, a riveter at Douglas Air Force Base in California during WWII, an organist and sun with the Sweet Adeline Chorus Group. She loved music, especially classical music.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Deviries and Gertrude Byland Debries; a son, James Samuel Hoover and a daughter, Marlene Pickett.

She is survived by three grandchildren, Amber Lucas of Holly Michigan, Darrell (Misti) Hoover of Rising Fawn, Georgia, Jeffrey (Patricia) Pickett of Bon Aire, Georgia; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held for her on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Paul Bushur and Pastor Jerrod Sinclair officiating.

Arrangements were made by Coulter Garrison Funeral Home in Dayton.