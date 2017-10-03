Adam Grissom, 37, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the Erlanger Bledsoe ER from injuries received in an automobile accident.

He was born in McMinnville on September 23, 1980. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Sparta Ward. He was a proud member of the NRA and a self employed logger.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lowell Grissom and Glenn Grissom.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Grissom; daughter, Jaderian and son, Isom Grissom; parents, Jimmy and Donna Grissom; brothers, Cory (Jessica) Grissom, Logan (Kim) Grissom, Jordan (Courtney) Grissom; sisters, Kelly (Terry) Lewis, Laura (Spencer) Grissom, Amber (Cole) Delong and Jaleta Grissom; grandmothers, Lee Grissom and Aleta Grissom; a host of loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 30 in the funeral home chapel with Jim Grissom and Johnathan Hankins officiating. Burial followed in the Knight Cemetery, Bledsoe County.

Layne Funeral Home in Spencer was in charge of arrangements.