Week of September 18

Employment

POSITION NOW AVAILABLE – for in-house sales, telemarketing & customer support for a local manufacturing company. Seeking detail-oriented person with previous telemarketing sales experience, interest or background in natural health/nutrition, excellent phone manners and articulation. Computer skills are required. For more information or application call 800-216-3231. BS38-39

STARS HIRING – van driver, $7.50, 3 hours a day, sometimes more. Call 309-1082. BS37-38

DRIVERS CDL-A – great pay and benefits, weekly, direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment, teams welcome. 1 year experience. 855/348-3699. BS37-38

DRIVERS – Texas, regional and home daily runs, great benefits, 401k, vacation/holidays, late model equipment, CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. BS37-38

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS38

Miscellaneous

HOYT USA SUPREME – ladies bow, like new, $400; Winchester 30-30 Canadian Centennial, 1867-1967, $600. Call 423/290-6557. B38S39

FOR SALE – Winchester .22 pump rifle, $975 OBO. 423/881-3048 or 423/309-3457. BS38

16’ GOOSENECK STOCK TRAILER FOR SALE – $1,800. Call 423/554-3365, cell 423/304-6472. BS38-39

BATTERIES – starting at $54.99, auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Military discount. 423/881-4211. B37-38S38-39

EDDIE WOODEN U-PICK TOMATOES – 447-3213, 309-2104. B36-39S37-40

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS36-39

DISCOUNT METAL ROOFING – semi load sale, 0.75¢ to 0.85¢ a linear foot; trim prices, $3 for ridge cap, 10 ft.; $3 corner, 10 ft. On Old Hwy 111 in Spencer, TN. TS32-37

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

Mobile Homes

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. BS36-39

Professional

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS37-40

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

Real Estate

TRAILER FOR RENT – on Wheeler Mountain, 423/448-9214. BS38

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3BR, 1BA, needs total remodel, 3/4 acre, Cagle Mountain, asking $25,000. Must sell! 423/667-8775. BS37

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

Sales

EQUIPMENT AUCTION – October 20, 2017, 8:30 a.m. CST. RLM Land and Auction, Firm# 5262, 43154 US Hwy 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. BS38

DOGWOOD ESTATE SALE – great Signal Mountain Sale, rain or shine, 1511 Layton Lane, Saturday, September 23, 9-4 EST, Sunday, September 24, 1-4 EST. House, cabin, barn full. See estatesales.net for pictures. Take Hwy 127 up Signal Mountain, just past Mt. Carmel Baptist Church & the Sequatchie County line, turn left on Corral Road, go 1 mile to Sawyer, turn left, go 2.9 miles to Layton Lane, left by Sawyer Missionary Baptist Church. First drive to left, park in large field. BS38

TIRE SALE – 31/10.5/15 Terramax A/T, $117 each. All other sizes and brands available. Military discount. 423/881-4211. B37-38S38-39

Vehicles

WANTED – Suzuki Samurai or Geo Tracker. 423/447-2052, fair condition. BS38-39