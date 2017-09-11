Hazardous conditions expected from Hurricane Irma remnants

Remnants of Hurricane Irma are expected to move into Southeast Tennessee today, according to the National Weather Service.

Bledsoe County and surrounding counties are under a wind advisory from 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 11 through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Winds between 15 and 30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph expected across the entire region.

A hazardous weather outlook has also been issued, with 2-3 inches of heavy rain possible in the valley.

“Driving high profile vehicles in these conditions will be difficult,” the weather alert warns.

Motorists are urged to be careful during this time.