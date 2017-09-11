City meeting cancelled By Editor | September 11, 2017 | 0 Due to the threat of severe weather Monday, September 11, the City of Pikeville has moved its monthly meeting to Monday, September 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pikeville Municipal Building. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Hazardous conditions expected from Hurricane Irma remnants September 11, 2017 | No Comments » Apple pickin’ time on the mountain September 6, 2017 | No Comments » ChattState puts Bledsoe campus up for sale September 6, 2017 | No Comments »