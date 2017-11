The driver who fled the scene of a car that flipped onto its top near the intersection of Big Spring Gap Rd. and Valley View Rd early Friday morning, August 4 has been apprehended by Deputy George Hodge, according to the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver was taken to the ER and will be questioned when he is released, Chief Investigator Angelo Oreto said.

More details in the August 10 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner.