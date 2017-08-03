Great American eclipse August 2017

The next total solar eclipse in Tennessee will be in the year 2566. The last total solar eclipse to cross the volunteer state was in July of 1478, according to NASA.

The moon’s shadow will be traveling at a pace of 2,100 miles per hour and reach the grounds of the State Capitol in Nashville at around 1:27 p.m., staying in totality for nearly two minutes.

The eclipse will reach Downtown Pikeville, which is in the line of totality according to NASA maps, at around 1:31 p.m. and last around two minutes and 20 seconds.

