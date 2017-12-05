Week of December 4

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

HOUSEKEEPER NEEDED – Cold Springs area. Bi-weekly. 533-2174. B49-50S50-51

DRIVERS – Great pay, benefits & miles! Direct deposit weekly! Late model equipment! Teams welcome! CDL-A, 1 years experience. 855/348-3699. BS49-50

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS49

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS49

NEED YOUR CDL? We do CDL Training, testing, Job placement. Company paid training available. Training at 119 EL Morgan Dr. Jackson, TN or 6711 Reese Road, Memphis, TN. Call 800-423-8820 Or visit www.drive-train.org. TP-BTS49

NEW STARTING BASE PAY – .50 cpm w/ option to make .60 cpm for Class A CDL Flatbed Drivers, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS49

CLASS A FLATBED DRIVERS, 2016 and newer Peterbilt 389’s, Excellent Mileage Bonus Program, Starting up to .52 cpm, Excellent Benefits, Home Weekends, Call 800-648-9915 or www.boydandsons.com. TP-BTS49

Miscellaneous

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, $50 rick. 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. B49-1S50-1

BLACK WALNUTS FOR SALE – $10 a pound. 881-4017. BS49

FIREWOOD – $40/rick. Load for free. 447-2268. BS49

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS49

MANDERLEY FARMS – Registered angus bulls for sale. Top genetics. Call Joe, 423/618-8825. BS49-50

STAINED GLASS CLASSES – winter rates, 423/447-6839. BS49-50

CHRISTMAS TREES – 4ft. to 10ft., $30 cut, $40 ball and burlap. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100. BS46-50

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

ANVIL WANTED – will pay $100 cash, 90 lb. and up. Interested in other antiques. Call at your convenience, 423/582-1487. BS48-49

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

Professional

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – in their home. Day or night. 423/448-0605. BS49-51

S&L POOLS – new and redos, in-ground. We do concrete work, decks, driveways, carports, etc. 423/618-8730. BS48-49

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – I blow leaves. 423/280-5189. B47-5S48-6

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. We sell treatment fo tanks. B44-51S45-52

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

Real Estate

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNBS47

Sales

3-Government Surplus & Equipment Auctions! December 12th, 13th and 14th Bid on Heavy Equipment, Vehicles, ATVs, Welders, Office & Telecommunications Equipment and Much More. Details at SoldonCompass.com. TP-BTS49

Vehicles

