Mr. Football: Boring named top kicker in the state By Editor | November 30, 2017 | 0 Gabe Boring received the honor of being named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year in Nashville earlier this week, the first athlete in Bledsoe County history to do so. For more, see the November 30 issue of The Bledsonian Banner. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Jeremiah Frazier found with mother in Wyoming November 30, 2017 | No Comments »