Margie Lee (Jo) Lewis, 91, passed away November 21, 2017.

Jo was a life long resident of Nine Mile community and was of the Baptist faith. Jo, who enjoyed spending time with her family, was a giving person, always helping anyone she thought had a need.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvie L. Lewis; her parents, Virgil and Ella Edmons; sister, Mary Dawes Swafford.

Survivors include her sisters, Dolly (Bobby) Fields, Emma Loyd, Tommye (Clayton) Fields; brother, Clayton (Hazel) Edmons; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

A celebration of life was held Friday, November 24, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Donnie Lawson officiating. Burial was in McDowell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to McDowell Cemetery or the charity of your choice in her memory.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.