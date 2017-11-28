LaDonna Cook Brown, 52, of Pikeville, Tennessee, previously of Auburndale, Florida, died Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

She loved angels. She was a proud mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon “Papa Catfish” Bearden and Barbara Bradley.

She is survived by her children, Ian Cook, Kara (Logan) Cook Walling, Haley Cook and Tristan Hanna, all of Pikeville; life partner, Troy Hanna of Pikeville; granddaughter, Ransley Walling; sister, Karen (Josh) Lampp of Wilcox, Georgia; step-dad, Kurt Bradley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held November 25 at West End Church of God with Rev. Danny Lee officiating. Burial was in Humble Cemetery.

The arrangements were by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.