Dorothy Edmons Brown, 92, of Pikeville, died November 24, 2017.

She had worked as a seamstress in a local factory during her earlier years, and had served as president for the Family and Community Education (FCE). She was a member of the Shady Vale Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvy James Brown; son, Jerry Allen Brown; parents, Amon R. and Florence Scott Edmons; sister, Martha Weeks; brother, Marvin Edmons.

Survivors include her sister, Wilma (Richard) Wood; brother, Henry (Betty) Edmons, both of Knoxville; nephew, Bob (Susie) Brown; niece, Brenda (Clarence) Burgess; special friend, Margie Kemmer, Crossville, and many other friends.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, November 28, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Wayne Wicker and Bro. Donnie Lawson officiating. Burial was in Worthington Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shady Vale Church of God in Ms. Dorothy’s memory.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.