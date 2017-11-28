Barbara Lou Anderson Harwood, 79, of Pikeville, Tennessee, passed away Monday, November 27, 2017 at Spring City Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Bertha Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Harwood of Signal Mountain; son, Robby Powell of Whitwell; two grandchildren, Nathan Rigsby and Krista Powell; brother, Charles Richard “Rick” (Senia) Anderson, Pikeville; nieces, Carmen Swafford and Canon Anderson.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in Pikeville Cemetery with Bro. Doyle Ashburn officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.