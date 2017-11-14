Retha Corine Brown

Retha Corine Farley Brown, 84 of Pikeville, died Thursday, November 09, 2017.

She was a member of Pikeville Church of God. Corine worked as a seamstress for many years at Robinson’s Manufacturing, enjoyed quilting and working in her flower gardens.

Preceding Corine in death was her husband, Edward Elidge Brown; parents, Tommy Allen and Sally Rebecca Swanner Farley; brothers, Willie K. and Sammy Farley; sisters, Mary Jane Miller and Lila Mae Frizzell.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa (Clark) Annis, Crossville; sister, Tressie (Homer) Heard; grandson Jonathan Annis; special friend Lola Heard, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life was held Friday, November 10, in the funeral home chapel with Bishop James Dunn and Bro. LeRoy Forgey officiating. Burial was in Welch Chapel Cemetery in Sequatchie County.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.