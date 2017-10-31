Week of October 30

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

DRIVERS CDL-A – Great pay and benefits, weekly, direct deposit, great miles, late model equipment, teams welcome! 1 year experience, 855-348-3699. BS44-45

FDA REGULATED FACILITY – in need of detail-oriented team player with ability to move materials weighing up to 50 lbs. Production line work may be required to stand for long periods of time. Ability to use a computer and associated software programs. High school equivalency and willing to take classes. Great pay, 4-day work week. 423/881-3231. BS44-45

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS44

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS44

Miscellaneous

RIDING MOWERS – push mowers, parts and repairs. 2001 S-10, runs great, $2,500 or trade for small car. 881-4641. B44S45

FOUND DOG – pit mix. Call 423/322-2763. B44S45

SILVER REED KNITTING MACHINE – new, still in box, used machine jobs with new one, both $800. 423/447-2504. B44-45S45-48

KENNEL EQUIPMENT – 3 puppy pens, 3 large crates, good to fair condition. All for $75. 423/447-2504. B44-47S45-48

TALL COMMODE – excellent condition, clean, $75. Excerise bike, old, good working condition, $30. 423/447-2504. B44-47S45-48

MANDERLEY FARMS – Registered angus bulls for sale, top genetics, TAEP qualified. Call Joe, 423/618-8825. B43-44S44-45

STAINGLASS CLASSES – available. 423/447-6839. BS43-44

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick, 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. BS43-46

STILL MISSING MY SWEET BOY – red mini dachshund, male, 16± lbs. Lost May 6, 127 Bledsoe County. Reward $500. 423/280-0935, 280-0937, 364-8515, 447-8462. stryder2us@gmail.com. BS39-45

FRIGIDAIRE GALLLERY SERIES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES – one year old; French door refrigerator w/icemaker, gas range, dishwasher, microwave. $950. 423/447-2043, leave message. BS43-45

MENNONITE HOMES FOR CHURCHES – Ministry Cottages and Cabins. Factory Direct to non-profits. Order Direct and Save. 423/333-6768. tn-factory-direct.com. BS43-44

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS44

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS44

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS44

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS44

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS44

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320 . TP-BTS44

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS44

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS44

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

Professional

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. We sell treatment fo tanks. B44-51S45-52

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – Roof to basement, we do it all. Fences, pressure washing. 881-4641. B44S45

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – In Pikeville area only. 423/448-0605. BS44-47

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS44-47

MENNONITE BUILT FOR CHURCHES – Order Factory Direct and Save. 423/333-6768. church-direct.org. BS43-44

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

Real Estate

HOUSE FOR RENT – very nice and clean, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, 1,800 sq. ft., $600 month, $600 deposit, city water, 1396 Simmons Road, Pikeville on Wheeler mountain. References and proof of income required. 740/360-5139. B44-45S45-46

TRAILER FOR RENT – Wheeler Mountain. $500 month, $500 deposit. 423/448-9214. BS44

722 ROCKFORD – 6 room house for rent. 3 bedroom, living room, kitchen, washroom, bathroom. Hunter or Mary Hollingsworth, 423/447-6601. BS44-45

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

FOR RENT OR SALE – Pikeville, TN, directly across from new factory, Ferro Street, 3BR, large garage, 2.5BA. Rent $750. Private location. References required. 423/447-2481. For smokers or indoor pets, there will be additional monthly rental cost. B43-44S44-45

Sales

GARAGE SALE – November 3-4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Bookstore inventory, car repair manuals, homeschool books, hardback mystery collections, English romance novels, tools, equipment. 13207 Brockdell Road. 423/488-2885. BS44

YARD SALE – inside Brayton-Hendon Community Building, 9-5, November 3 & 4. Clothes, most under $2, women’s s, m, l, xl (38-42), men’s l, xl, teens s, m, l; odds and ends. BS43-44

WEST KENTUCKY SELECT BRED HEIFER SALE Selling 250 Spring Calving Bred Heifers 10 Angus and 1 Beefmaster-Angus Bulls www.kyheifersale.com Saturday, November 18, 12:00 noon CT KY–TN Livestock Market Guthrie, KY. TP-BTS44

Vehicles

FOR SALE – 1963 2-door, hard top Impala. Call 423/881-4571 for details. B44S45