Boring is kicking his way to college By Editor | October 25, 2017 | 0 Gabe Boring has become the star kicker for the Bledsoe County High School Warriors football team, but has remained extremely humble in doing so. For more, see the October 26 issue of The Bledsonian Banner. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eller appeals Board’s decision October 25, 2017 | No Comments » Paramedic holds repo man off with stolen gun October 25, 2017 | No Comments »