Week of October 23

Employment

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS43

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS43

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – firewood, $39/rick. Pat Foster, 533-2556. B43S44

FOR SALE – 2 5-string banjos, guitar, push lawnmower, bunch of stuff. Call 881-3263. B43S44

MANDERLEY FARMS – Registered angus bulls for sale, top genetics, TAEP qualified. Call Joe, 423/618-8825. B43-44S44-45

STAINGLASS CLASSES – available. 423/447-6839. BS43-44

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick, 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. BS43-46

FOR SALE – riding mowers, push mowers, repairs. 2001 S10, runs great, $2,000 or trade for a van. 881-4641. BS43

FOR RENT – Reed Rentals Storage Building behind Family Restaurant. Call 447-7046, 802-4421, 580-3842. BS43

FRIGIDAIRE GALLLERY SERIES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES – one year old; French door refrigerator w/icemaker, gas range, dishwasher, microwave. $950. 423/447-2043, leave message. BS43-45

KITTENS – 8 weeks old, healthy. 533-2742. BS43

MENNONITE HOMES FOR CHURCHES – Ministry Cottages and Cabins. Factory Direct to non-profits. Order Direct and Save. 423/333-6768. tn-factory-direct.com. BS43-44

BATTERIES – starting at $54.99. Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B42-43S43-44

FOR SALE – Fort DMD disc mower, 9.2 foot, $3,200. Tedder, 10 foot, $550. 423/554-3650; 423/619-7389. BS42-43

STILL MISSING MY SWEET BOY – red mini dachshund, male, 16± lbs. Lost May 6, 127 Bledsoe County. Reward $500. 423/280-0935, 280-0937, 364-8515, 447-8462. stryder2us@gmail.com. BS39-45

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

Professional

HOTRODS WELDING & FABRICATION – 423/533-2742. BS43

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Fences, pressure washing. Half off labor through November. 881-4641. BS43

MENNONITE BUILT FOR CHURCHES – Order Factory Direct and Save. 423/333-6768. church-direct.org. BS43-44

LEE HEATING & COOLING – $49 heat and cooling tune-up, free service call with repairs. Licensed, 18 years experience, free estimates, 24-hour service. 865/621-9633, Pikeville, TN. B42-43S43-44

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour mobile service. 423/881-3368. BS34-43

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS40-43

Real Estate

FOR RENT OR SALE – Pikeville, TN, directly across from new factory, Ferro Street, 3BR, large garage, 2.5BA. Rent $750. Private location. References required. 423/447-2481. For smokers or indoor pets, there will be additional monthly rental cost. B43-44S44-45

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

Sales

TIRE SALE – 265/75/15, $105 each, all other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B42-43S43-44

CONSTRUCTION & FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION Sat. Nov. 11th, 10:00 am. Andrew Johnson Hwy At intersection of 139 in Strawberry Plains TN, 37871 10% BP, TAL 733. Ph: (865) 933-7020, www.EdStallings.com. TP-BTS43

YARD SALE – inside Brayton-Hendon Community Building, 9-5, November 3 & 4. Clothes, most under $2, women’s s, m, l, xl (38-42), men’s l, xl, teens s, m, l; odds and ends. BS43-44

Vehicles

