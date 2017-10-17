Zachary Allen O’Daniel

Zachary “Zac” Allen O’Daniel, 32, of Pikeville passed away on October 15, 2017 surrounded by those who love him.

He was a graduate of Bledsoe County High School where he played football. Zac enjoyed watching all sports and especially the UT Vols. He loved his family very much and had a special place in his heart for children.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, R. Glenn “Pug” Morris, and Newell and Polly O’Daniel.

He is survived by his mother, Connie (Terry) Bedwell; father, John (Katrina) O’Daniel; brothers, Jarrad and Travis Bedwell; sisters, Amber Counts and Halle O’Daniel; nephew, Tanner Counts; niece, Talia Bedwell; grandparents, Linda (David) Brothers and Julia P. Davis; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 200 Central Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37403, https://www.rmhchattanooga.com/.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 20, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Stuart Heights Baptist Church, Soddy Daisy Campus.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 11:00 a.m. at Stuart Heights Baptist Church, Soddy Daisy Campus with Pastor Gary Jared officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are held by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.

