Helen Keedy

Helen M. Keedy, 84, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died at her home in Nine Mile on Saturday morning, September 30, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Keedy; grandson, Jason Keedy; brothers, Carl, Ray, Paul and Bill Hedgecoth; sisters, Ruby Reece and Martha Jones; and son-in-law, Tony Lawson.

She is survived by four daughters, Joyce (Buster) Keedy and Shirley Clingan, both of Pikeville, Ruby Lawson and Peggy Whittake, both of Crossville; two sons, Frankie (Linda) Hedgecoth and Jim (Tina) Keedy, both of Pikeville; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; special friends and caretakers, John and Linda Swafford; and three sister-in-laws, Geneva Hedgecoth, Elise Hedgecoth and Jeral Dean Walling.

Funeral services were held October 2 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Milton Kerr and Bro. Doyle Ashburn officiating. Burial was in Tollett Cemetery.

The arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.