Pikeville, Mt. Crest and Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a mobile home fire at 652 Angel Lockheart Road on Thursday morning, September 28.

The home was gutted on the inside and had no electrical service, according to Pikeville Fire Chief Paul Swafford. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, he added.

