Mayme Ferguson Nixon, 99, of Dunlap, died Friday, August 11, 2017 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Nixon; sisters, Margie Hullett and Clara Mae (Nance) Kizzar.

She is survived by her brother Thomas J. Ferguson of Graysville; stepchildren, Ellen Fryar of Chattanooga, Eva Hall of Rincon, Georgia and Jimmy Nixon of Ringgold, Georgia; very special niece, Margaret Arthur; nieces, Edith (David) Hardeman of Graysville, Josephine Reel of Dunlap, Linda Hullett of Chattanooga, Anna (Jerry) Smith of Ringgold, Georgia, Marilyn (Tim) Miller of Chattanooga, Janice Trent, Gale Ferguson of Dayton, Sue Ferguson of Dayton, and Anita Lockhart of Groveland, Florida; and nephews, Buford (Wendy) Kizzar and Terry Ferguson.

Funeral services are Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Leroy Smith officiating. Burial will be in Brayton Cemetery. Visitation is being held Saturday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.