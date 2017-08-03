Ten-year-old girl dies at Fall Creek Falls
A 10-year-old girl died Wednesday evening, August 2, after she accidentally fell from a cliff at Fall Creek Falls State Park, according to Eric Ward, Communications Director for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
“According to a witness, she lost her footing and fell from an area off the main trail,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this most difficult time.”
More in next week’s edition of The Bledsonian-Banner.
3 Comments
I am so sorry for your lost it most be very difficult right now just keep your head held high and remember that people are here for you. your family is in our prayers God bless
Our Condolences be with you all. May God comfort,heal, and bring you all peace during this time. God Bless, and hold you all close to Him.
This will be in my prayer so sorry bout this