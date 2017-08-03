Ten-year-old girl dies at Fall Creek Falls

A 10-year-old girl died Wednesday evening, August 2, after she accidentally fell from a cliff at Fall Creek Falls State Park, according to Eric Ward, Communications Director for the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

“According to a witness, she lost her footing and fell from an area off the main trail,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this most difficult time.”

More in next week’s edition of The Bledsonian-Banner.