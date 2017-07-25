Week of July 24

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

CARPENTER / LABORER NEEDED – Must be well mannered and reliable. No drugs or alcohol or foul language. Call Jack Pell, 423/447-2158. B30S31

SUBWAY OF PIKEVILLE – is now hiring. Apply at store. BS30-32

WANTED – semi truck drivers, home every week. Call Randell Hankins, 423/364-2047. BS30

CDL CLASS A DRIVER WANTED – apply at Real Stone Veneers, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327. Competitive pay and home every night. Call 423/618-6254. B29-30S30-31

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

CDL CLASS A DRIVER WANTED – apply at Real Stone Veneers, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327. Competitive pay and home every night. B27-28S28-29

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS30

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – 5×8 trailer, $1,099. Call Frank, 447-7656. B30S31

FOUND – male, brindle pit bull, Nine Mile area. 423/533-2038, if not claimed, call. BS30

FOR SALE – Maytag washer, good condition, $100; 50-gallon hot water heater, good condition, $100; 2 microwaves, $30 each; 20-inch Dodge wheel and tire, new, $50. 881-4641. BS30

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

Mobile Homes

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. BS27-28

Professional

FOR COVERED DECKS, LEAN-TOS, SHEDS – or tool closets, call Jack Pell. Christian owned and operated. Free estimates, satisfaction guaranteed. 423/447-2158. B30-31S31-32

FIX ALL CARPENTRY AND ROOFING – American built. Call Jack Pell, 423/447-2158. B30-31S31-32

CODY & KISHIA LAWN CARE & HOUSE CLEANING – Call for quotes, 423/650-7547, 931/202-4216. BS30

LEE’S HEATING & COOLING – 18 years experience. $49 tune-up and cleaning. 865/621-9633. BS30

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement we do it all. 50% off pressure washing and home repairs through July. Lowest prices guaranteed. 881-4641. BS30

LAWNMOWER REPAIRS – Parts & Sales. Riding & push mowers. All mowers and labor guaranteed. 423/881-4641. BS30

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS28-31

IF YOU DON’T HAVE TIME TO CLEAN YOUR HOUSE – I’ll do it for you. 423/331-6349 or 423/331-6347. BS28-30

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/315-7336. BS27-30

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS21-30

Real Estate

HOUSE FOR RENT – $425/month, $400 deposit, C/H/A, 2BR, 1BA. 423/702-0766. BS30-31

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

Sales

Vehicles

