Deadly early morning crash on US-127

A deadly single car accident on US-127 claimed one man’s life at around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

The vehicle was travelling on US-127 toward Pikeville when it veered off the road into a tree.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer Terry Parker said it appeared as though the driver fell asleep and went straight into a yard around the intersection of Kelly Lane and the highway.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

For more, see the July 27 issue of the Bledsonian-Banner.