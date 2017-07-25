Carolyn Chisam Duffy, 73, of Mt. Juliet went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2017 surrounded by her children as she lost her fight with breast cancer.

Carolyn was a pillar in the community, as well as her church. She and her daughter owned and operated Attic Trinkets and Treasures, worked as office manager at Cedar Ridge Church (her church), and registrar at the Institute of Counselor Development.

She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was always willing to put others before herself and she truly showed what it meant to love like Jesus, unconditionally and without judgement. This world is poorer and heaven is richer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Easterly Chisam and Margurete Murray Chisam.

She is survived by her children, Marsha McKnight Robinson and Russell Alan McKnight; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Mary Anne McKnight; her grandson, Russell Easterly McKnight; three step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Murray Chisam and sister-in-law, Helen Geer Chisam.

A Celebration of Life was held July 22 at Music City Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.