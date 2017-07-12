VanWinkles lose home in blaze By Editor | July 12, 2017 | 0 Plumes of smoke billow from the attic as fire roars out the front door of Rick and Carol VanWinkle’s home. To the left of the home are a few things saved before the home had to be evacuated. For more, see the July 13 issue of The Bledsonian-Banner. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Rock hunting becomes the latest craze! July 12, 2017 | No Comments » Crash shuts down Summer City Road July 11, 2017 | 1 Comment »