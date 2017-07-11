Week of July 10

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

NOW HIRING – Fall Creek Falls Utility District is currently seeking qualified candidates to join our team. There are both part-time and full-time opportunities available for highly motivated individuals at both the Water Treatment Plant and Field Services. No experience necessary and will train the right applicants. Compensation will be based on experience with room for advancement through training. Interested candidates should submit their resume to FCFUD, 27364 State Route 30, Pikeville, TN 37367. B28-29S29-30

CDL CLASS A DRIVER WANTED – apply at Real Stone Veneers, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327. Competitive pay and home every night. B27-28S28-29

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

OPPORTUNITY TO GET PAID DAILY, Great Home Business, Please call 832-225-5005 first. Ask about $100 Cash Referral Reward! Lee 423-987-9805 or Fred 423-331-7175, fredcornell@legalshieldassociate.com, LegalShield, Independent Associates. TP-BTS28

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS28

PAID IN ADVANCE! Make $1000 A Week Mailing Brochures From Home! No Experience Required. Helping home workers since 2001! Genuine Opportunity. Start Immediately! www.MailingCash.Net. TP-BTS28

Miscellaneous

LOST – mini red dachshund. Reward $300, for info leading to rescue. 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. 4BS26-29

BLUEBERRIES – you pick, Dayton Mountain. 423/570-0700. 7BS26-32

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS28

DISH NETWORK. TV for Less, Not Less TV! Free DVR. Free Install (up to 6 rooms.) $49.99/mo. PLUS Hi-Speed Internet – $14.95/mo (where available.). Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS28

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS28

COMCAST HI-SPEED INTERNET -$39.99/mo (for 12 mos.) No term agreement. Fast Downloads! PLUS Ask About Our Triple Play (TV-Voice-Internet) for $89.99/mo (lock in 2 years!) CALL 1-855-635-7768. TP-BTS28

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS28

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS28

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS28

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS28

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING WORKS! ONE call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS28

Mobile Homes

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. BS27-28

Professional

BUDGET LAWNMOWER & PARTS REPAIR – riding mowers, push mowers, parts; 20” Dodge rim and tire, new, $50. All work & labor guaranteed. 881-4641. B28S29

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Save $ on metal roofs, windows being installed thru month of July. Pressure washing, fences. 881-4641. B28S29

BROOKS & HODGE YARD MAINTENANCE – 423/315-9119, Chance Brooks, Hattie Hodge. BS28-31

IF YOU DON’T HAVE TIME TO CLEAN YOUR HOUSE – I’ll do it for you. 423/331-6349 or 423/331-6347. BS28-30

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/315-7336. BS27-30

FOR COURTEOUS SERVICE – on all your new homebuilding projects this summer call Jack Pell. Christian-owned and operated. 20 years experience. Free estimates. 423/447-2158. BS27-28

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

ROOSEVELT’S LAWN SERVICE – get a new deal, better, cheaper. 423/762-9510. 12B26-37S27-38

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – evening/night. Call 448-1590, if no answer leave message. BS25-28

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS25-28

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS21-30

Real Estate

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

3BR, 1.5BA HOUSE FOR RENT – Dunlap, $650 month. Call or text 615/417-1115 or 423/240-9624. 4BS42-45

2 COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS ABSOLUTE AUCTION Saturday July 22, 10 am edt – 306 & 307 W Broadway, Newport, TN. Income Producing Retail Space. Income Potential Office space. Amonett’s Eagle Auction & Realty 931-526-5335, www.eagleauctions.com Lee J Amonett Broker/Auctioneer, firm 6105. TP-BTS28

GOT LAND? OUR HUNTERS will Pay Top $$$ To hunt your land. Call for a Free info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507, www.BaseCampLeasing.com. TP-BTS28

LAKESIDE ACREAGE SELL OFF. 514 Acres on Kentucky Lake. Convenient to Nashville. 5 ac Walk to Lake $19,900. 16 ac Walk to Lake $49,900. 8 ac LAKEFRONT $59,900. One Day July 22nd. Buy for up to 70% off. Call 877-584-3510. WEP-Broker. TP-BTS28

Sales

YARD SALE – Friday-Saturday, 7-14/15, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 125 Rolling Meadows, off Hwy 30, Pikeville (Van Buren Co.). 40” de-thatcher, fishing items, stoneware dishes, pottery, household items, knick-knacks, home decor, artwork, Christmas items, books, glassware, furniture and much more. BS28

AUCTIONS – FARMS & LAND – 220 acs – Swan Creek Rd. 500 acs – Bluewater Creek. Leiper’s Fork – 116 acs. Lakehouse on Kentucky Lake. Online – TennesseeBid.com, www.HudginsAuctions.com, 931-994-7144 (FL#5232) David Hudgins, auctioneer, 10% Buyers Premium. TP-BTS28

Vehicles

TP-BTS26