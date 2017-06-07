Leonard Johnson, 89, of Pikeville, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Erlanger Medical Center.

He attended the West End Church of God and was a veteran of the Korean War, where he received a Bronze Star.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gibb and Mary Johnson; four sisters, Ethel M. Perry, Anna L. Lisure, Edith Moody and Jessie Akin; seven brothers, Hershel, Dutch, Willis, Bud and Winford Johnson, Elijah Songer and L.V. Richardson.

He is survived by three sons, Phillip (Marianne) Johnson, Middlesboro, Kentucky; Rick Johnson, Pikeville, and Glen (Sheryl) Johnson, Eunice, Louisiana; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Hulsebos and Ellen Wooden, both of Pikeville; sister-in-law, Ellen M. Johnson, McMinnville; several nieces and nephews; and mother of his children, Maxine K. Johnson.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Lee officiating. Burial was in Rainy-Dill Cemetery.

The arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.