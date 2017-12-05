Kathleen Presley, 70, of Spencer, passed away Monday, December 4, 2017, unexpectedly at her residence.

She was born in Pikeville, Tennessee on October 6, 1947 to Albert Savage and Ceila-Bell Savage who preceded her in death along with her husband, Herman Presley; brother, James Savage; step-daughter, Melissa Presley and three great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, LaVaughn Presley (Gloria Geer); daughter, Denise (Goob) Prater, step-daughter, Brandi Pellett, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jackie and Stephanie Prater of Algood, Dewayne and Ashley Prater of Sparta, Ashley and Jeff Steakley of McMinnville; Allen, Andrew, Austin, and Aaron Pellet all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Blair Adams, of Algood and Deven Bains, Sparta; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirlen Wooden and Roger of Pikeville; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 7, at 1:00 p.m. with ministers Wayne Sullivan and Darryl Nance officiating. Burial will follow in the Hitchcock Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Arrangements made at Layne Funeral Home.