Kathleen Presley
Kathleen Presley, 70, of Spencer, passed away Monday, December 4, 2017, unexpectedly at her residence.
She was born in Pikeville, Tennessee on October 6, 1947 to Albert Savage and Ceila-Bell Savage who preceded her in death along with her husband, Herman Presley; brother, James Savage; step-daughter, Melissa Presley and three great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, LaVaughn Presley (Gloria Geer); daughter, Denise (Goob) Prater, step-daughter, Brandi Pellett, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jackie and Stephanie Prater of Algood, Dewayne and Ashley Prater of Sparta, Ashley and Jeff Steakley of McMinnville; Allen, Andrew, Austin, and Aaron Pellet all of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Blair Adams, of Algood and Deven Bains, Sparta; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirlen Wooden and Roger of Pikeville; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, December 7, at 1:00 p.m. with ministers Wayne Sullivan and Darryl Nance officiating. Burial will follow in the Hitchcock Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Arrangements made at Layne Funeral Home.