On November 30, 2017, George Blake Kelly of Pikeville, Tennessee, 66, went to be in heaven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Lynn Kelly, Sr. and Margaret Lee Kelly; and brothers, Harry Lynn Kelly, Jr. and Charles Samuel Kelly.

He is survived by his two sons, Charles Clayton Kelly of Dunlap, and Joshua Blake (Amanda) Kelly of Cowan; two grandchildren, Carter Blake and Liberty Lynn Kelly of Cowan; brother, Wade (Sue) Kelly of Pikeville; sister-in-law, Patsy Kelly of Pikeville; six nephews; six nieces; and multiple great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Pikeville Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

The arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.