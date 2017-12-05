Deborah Kay Bullington
Debra Kay Bullington, 56, of Pikeville, died Sunday, December 3, 2017.
She worked as a tile and marble contractor.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Hunter.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Edward Allen Bullington; mother, Barbara Gradsky Busbin; son, Christopher (Kristen) Padgett, Florida; daughter, Brandy Padgett, Spring City; brother, Dwayne Collier, Florida; sister, Marsha Klingsmith, Florida; four grandchildren.
No service is planned at this time.
Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.
Pikeville Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.