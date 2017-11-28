Week of November 27

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS48

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS48

M-OK FREIGHT LINES looking for OTR drivers; Virginia-GA-Illinois, dedicated runs. Home Weekends. Start $. 42cpm, w/bonuses, Only Company drivers apply, Phil 770-487-6462, 9-11am. Email phil@moklines.com. TP-BTS48

EXCELLENT HOMETIME OTR DRIVERS Avg 2900 miles/week No Touch Freight Home weekends 615-792-6550-X1 United Transportation Services. TP-BTS48

Miscellaneous

CHRISTMAS TREES – 4ft. to 10ft., $30 cut, $40 ball and burlap. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100. BS46-50

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS48

FOR SALE – walnut firewood. Bayliner boat with trailer. Riding mowers, push mowers and parts. Layaway on mowers. Call 881-4641. B48S49

LOST – 3 450 lb. steers, missing since November 5. Any information, call Russell Simmons, 423/881-3635. BS47-48

ANY INFORMATION PLEASE – Lost my beloved dog. Lost my beloved husband. Grieving over both. If anyone knows if my Stryder is safe or if something bad has happened to my sweet cuddly friend, please e-mail or leave a message: stryder2us@gmail.com, 423/280-0935, 280-0937, 364-8515, 447-8462. $500 reward. BS46-48

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS48

FREON R12 WANTED: CERTIFIED BUYER will PICK UP and PAY CA$H for R12 cylinders or cases of cans. (312) 291-9169; www.refrigerantfinders.com. TP-BTS48

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS48

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS48

DISH Network. 190+ Channels. FREE Install. FREE Hopper HD-DVR.$49.99/month (24 months) Add High Speed Internet – $14.95 (where avail.) CALL Today & SAVE 25%! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS48

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS48

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS48

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS48

ANVIL WANTED – will pay $100 cash, 90 lb. and up. Interested in other antiques. Call at your convenience, 423/582-1487. BS48-49

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

Professional

CLIFF’S BODY SHOP – 423/447-6583. Fix and replace bumper covers, repaint hood top, trunk door. All other body work, repair window, headlight. 25% less. Call today. B48S49

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – from roof to basement, we do it all. Pressure washing, fences. Half off labor through December. Call 881-4641. B48S49

S&L POOLS – new and redos, in-ground. We do concrete work, decks, driveways, carports, etc. 423/618-8730. BS48-49

ROOSEVELT LAWN SERVICE – I blow leaves. 423/280-5189. B47-5S48-6

NEED HELP WITH MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS? Call Tammy Gonzales, 423/428-9222, we can help. BS45-48

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. We sell treatment fo tanks. B44-51S45-52

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

Real Estate

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

FOR RENT – commercial, 3 buildings, 6 acres, north of town. Call June, 618-3116. TNBS47

FOR SALE BY OWNER – fenced, brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5BA home; 3BR, 2BA trailer on over 2 acres. $209,000. Daus. 423/949-4816. BS45-48

Sales

BS47

Vehicles

BS45