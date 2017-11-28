Bonnie (Au) Krause

Bonnie Krause, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed into the arms of Jesus on Friday, November 17, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida surrounded by her family.

A memorial service celebrating Bonnie’s life was held on Monday, November 27, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, Port Charlotte with Pastor R. Brian Stolarcyzk officiating.

Bonnie was born to Harold and Alice Au in Clinton, Iowa. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa. She was confirmed at First Presbyterian Church in North Port, Florida. She graduated from Venice High School in Venice, Florida. She attended the University of South Florida in Tampa for three years.

She grew up on a dairy farm in Clinton, Iowa. When Bonnie was 12, her family moved to Florida to be in a warmer climate. Bonnie raised two daughters and a son with her husband John in Venice, Florida. Bonnie worked as a bank manager at Coast Federal Bank in Venice.

Bonnie and John moved to Pikeville, Tennessee and lived there for 12 years. There, she worked as a church secretary at Pikeville United Methodist Church; a foster parent; and the United States Postal Service. Upon returning to Florida, she also worked for FEMA in Port Charlotte after Hurricane Charlie.

Bonnie enjoyed traveling and cruises to many places, tending her flowers, cooking for her family, gardening, photography, scrapbooking, and spending time with her family. She truly loved her family, friends and all she was able to serve. She was so precious to her family and will be truly missed.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, John; mother, Alice Au (who passed away Saturday, November 25); twin sister Connie Wells; two daughters, Jacqui (Mike) Freund, Bobbi (Gary) Urban; son, Kevin (Stacey) Krause; nephew Jeffrey (Kristen) Wells; grandchildren Kayla (Jake) Bayne, Holly Freund, Jonathan Urban, Sophia Urban, Ella Urban and James Krause; and great-grandson Jayse Bayne.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Harold Au; paternal grandparents, Julius and Mable Au; maternal grandparents, Hanz and Elise Jepsen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wish For Our Heroes, 802 Mulberry St., Suite GB-06, Noblesville, IN 46060 or email wishforourheroes.org/donate/. Bonnie’s nephew, Jeffrey Wells, is the Founder and President of this non-profit organization, which she supported.