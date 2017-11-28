Billy Smith Haston, 85, of Anderson, Indiana passed away early Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at his residence from “Old Age.”

He was a good son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, friend, woodworker, clock maker, gardener, deer slayer, mule skinner, turkey whisperer, woodsman, fisherman, factory worker, and union man.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Marylin Haston, Dana Dodson Haston of Pikeville; daughter, Elizabeth Miller; mother, Ethel Haston, father, Edwin Smith Haston; siblings, Margaret Swafford, Ernest Reed Haston, James Creed Haston, Mary Ockomon, Mildred Cochran, Doug Haston, and David Haston.

Billy is survived by his children, Patricia York, Wade (Sandy) Dodson, Teresa (Mike) Eutsler, Deanna Dodson, Billie Haston; sister, Marcia (Steve) Bowers; grandchildren, Mike (Kristi) Byrne, Wesley (Abby) Gosnell, Mackenzie (Luke) Gustafson, Caleb (Amber) Haston, Andrew Miller, Wyatt York, Samantha (David) Layne, Emily Dodson, Mandi (Jeremy) Washburn, Andrew Casey, Robert Casey; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Monday, November 27, at the funeral home with Pastor John Hackney officiating. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery in Anderson, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Love Ministries, 620 E 21st Street, Anderson, Indiana 46016. Condolences can be made at www.loosefuneralhomes.com.

Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory in Anderson, Indiana was in charge of arrangements.