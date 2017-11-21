John Settles, 83, of Pikeville, died peacefully at his home Saturday, November 18, 2017.

He loved his family and the Lord. John also enjoyed reading, and before the death of his wife, enjoyed leisure rides with her. He worked for 20 years as a Correctional Officer at the Southeast Regional Correctional Facility.

Preceding John in death were his wife, Shirley Settles and granddaughter, Bri-Anne Simpson.

Survivors include his daughter, Robyn (Mackey) Dunn; granddaughter, Kimberly (Dustin) Brown; great-granddaughter, Emory Brown and a host of friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

