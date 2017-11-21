Gabby Blankenship, 24, of Pikeville, Tennessee, died Monday, November 13, 2017.

She was a graduate of Bledsoe County High School.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Earl and Lorene Blankenship, Alma VanWinkle and LaRoyce and Doris Shepherd.

She is survived by her parents, Nick and Christy Blankenship of Pikeville; siblings, James Dillon, Noah Charles, Taylor Danyelle, Haven Chrissy, Dandee Elyzebeth, Rowdy Caelon-Wade, Onry Dominic, Summit Creston and Epic Ryan Blankenship; grandparents, Billy and Elizabeth Blankenship, Tom and Becky Burns; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Smith officiating. Burial was in Blankenship Cemetery.

The arrangements were made by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, Pikeville.