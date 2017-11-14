Week of November 13

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

FDA REGULATED FACILITY – in need of detail-oriented team player with ability to move materials weighing up to 50 lbs. Production line work may be required to stand for long periods of time. Ability to use a computer and associated software programs. High school equivalency and willing to take classes. Great pay, 4-day work week. 423/881-3231. BS46-47

CDL-A TANK DRIVER – Dedicated regional position with solid pay, best miles. Out and back runs. Frequent hometime, excellent benefits. Must have Hazmat and Tanker endorsement. 12 month experience. Call 888-569-4858. www.drive4highway.com. B45-46S46-47

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Bledsonian-Banner and the FTC. TNB23S23

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

EXCELLENT HOME TIME OTR DRIVERS Avg 2900 miles/week NO Touch Freight Home weekends 615-792-6550 X1 United Transportation Services. TP-BTS46

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS46

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS46

Miscellaneous

ANY INFORMATION PLEASE – Lost my beloved dog. Lost my beloved husband. Grieving over both. If anyone knows if my Stryder is safe or if something bad has happened to my sweet cuddly friend, please e-mail or leave a message: stryder2us@gmail.com, 423/280-0935, 280-0937, 364-8515, 447-8462. $500 reward. BS46-48

KITTENS – kittens to a good home. 533-2742. B46S47

CHRISTMAS TREES – 4ft. to 10ft., $30 cut, $40 ball or burlap. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100. BS46-50

LOST LARGE BROWN & WHITE DOG – mix breed, lost on Lucy Cove Road. 423/618-3876. BS46

CERAMICS FOR SALE – all bisque, some finished pieces, $125 for everything. 423/447-2504. BS46-47

FOR SALE – Bayliner speed boat with trailer, $1,000 OBO or will trade for something of equal value. Riding mowers, push mowers and buy working or non-working mowers. 881-4641. BS46

SILVER REED KNITTING MACHINE – new, still in box, used machine goes with new one, both $800. 423/447-2504. B44-45S45-48

TALL COMMODE – excellent condition, clean, $75. Excerise bike, old, good working condition, $30. 423/447-2504. B44-47S45-48

SPLIT FIREWOOD FOR SALE – oak, hickory, $50 rick, 423/991-3175, 931/319-5203. BS43-46

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNB43S43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS46

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS46

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS46

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS46

DISH Network. 190+ Channels. FREE Install. FREE Hopper HD-DVR.$49.99/month (24 months) Add High Speed Internet – $14.95 (where avail.) CALL Today & SAVE 25%! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS46

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS46

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS46

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS46

Mobile Homes

MENNONITE BUILT STRONG – Save Factory Direct 2 You. 423/333-6768. tn-factory-direct.com. BS45-46

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNBS42

Professional

HOTRODS WELDING & FABRICATION – 533-2742. B46S47

TN HANDYMAN & LAWNMOWER REPAIR – roof to basement, we do it all. Fences, pressure washing. Lowest prices guaranteed. 881-4641. BS46

NEED HELP WITH MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS? Call Tammy Gonzales, 423/428-9222, we can help. BS45-48

MENNONITE BUILT TO LAST – HOMES and COTTAGES. Cottages and Cabins Order Factory Direct and Save! 423/333-6768. tn-factory-direct.com. BS45-46

SWAFFORD SEPTIC PUMPING – 448-0452, 447-2410. We sell treatment fo tanks. B44-51S45-52

I WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – In Pikeville area only. 423/448-0605. BS44-47

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. BS44-47

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. BS38-12

SMITH’S CULVERTS – plastic and galvanized size 8” to 36”, gravelless fieldline. 423/619-7389. 20BS27-46

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER – fenced, brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5BA home; 3BR, 2BA trailer on over 2 acres. $209,000. Daus. 423/949-4816. BS45-48

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

Sales

WEST KENTUCKY SELECT BRED HEIFER SALE Selling 250 Spring Calving Bred Heifers 10 Angus and 1 Beefmaster-Angus Bulls www.kyheifersale.com Saturday, November 18, 12:00 noon CT KY–TN Livestock Market Guthrie, KY. TP-BTS46

Vehicles

BS45