Stanley Carlton Payne, 55, of Pikeville, died Sunday, November 12, 2017.

He was a member and attended First Baptist Church of Pikeville where he had served as Deacon and Trustee and as director of AWANA Truth and Training boys. Stan loved his family, enjoyed traveling, singing, cooking, swimming, and watching movies. He had worked for Bridgestone/Firestone as an operation technician for 20 years and had worked at La-Z-Boy for 15 years prior to that.

Preceding Stan in death were his father, Oliver Payne; mother Bonnie Marie Ferguson VanMeter; grandparents, Tom and Della Mae Sweatt Payne and William “Snake” Ferguson and Nora Presley; brother, Greg Payne; and father-in-law, Ted Fugate.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Deneen Fugate Payne; children, Bailey (Ryan) Thorn of Pennsylvania, Meghan (John) Colvin of Chattanooga, Emily Payne, Carly Payne, Hayden McGuigan, and Aysiah McGuigan; sister, Stacy (Brad) Schmidt of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Ellery and Adelyn Colvin, Ryley Thorn; mother-in-law, Judy Fugate; many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters in-law, and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 15, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Williams officiating. Burial will be in Pikeville Cemetery.

