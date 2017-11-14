Mrs. Dortha Lee Chalt Brock Rigsby, 90, passed away, Tuesday November 7, 2017 at the Life Care Center of Sparta.

She was born in Bledsoe County on December 20, 1926 to Walter and Frances Hitchcock Brock who preceded her in death along with her son. Ricky Rigsby; brother and sister-in-law, Vince and Dovie May Brock.

She was a member of Bellview Community Church.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, George Lee Rigsby; children, Shirley (Ray) Madewell, Gwen Rigsby, Jerry Rigsby, Sandra Layne and Michael (Beverly) Rigsby; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Mary Lou Rigsby Prater; special pet, Ginger; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Bellview Community Church with Minster Mike Rigsby and Morris Hobbs officiating with burial to follow in the Shockley Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Bellview Community Church.

